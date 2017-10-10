Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Shares Up 5%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.35. 1,050,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 550,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113,376.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,446,000 after acquiring an additional 766,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 402,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

