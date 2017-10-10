Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Position in 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,590 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of 2U worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 136,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 159,283 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,989,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ TWOU) traded up 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other news, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $7,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

