Advisory Research Inc. Has $5,469,000 Holdings in Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP)

Advisory Research Inc. maintained its position in Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.60% of Triangle Capital Corporation worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAP. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 17,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price target on Triangle Capital Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triangle Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Triangle Capital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) traded up 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,927 shares. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Triangle Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.16%.

About Triangle Capital Corporation

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

