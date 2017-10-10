Advisory Research Inc. Has $4,909,000 Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Penumbra worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,042,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,521,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,294,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 168.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 320,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra Inc. alerts:

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.35 and a beta of 0.09. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $94.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $2,541,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $371,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,743 shares of company stock worth $6,666,059. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Research Inc. Has $4,909,000 Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/advisory-research-inc-has-4909000-holdings-in-penumbra-inc-pen.html.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.