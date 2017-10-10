Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32,968.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,802,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 348.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 878,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 72.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 768,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 71.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,712,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 712,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 265.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 710,520 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) opened at 17.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 71.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. BidaskClub cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

