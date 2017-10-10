Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,506 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $2,014,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 416,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,748,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 857,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) opened at 25.66 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.27 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 80.43%. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $5,536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,650,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,152 shares of company stock worth $25,923,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

