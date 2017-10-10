Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BofI Holding were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 115,357.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,427,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,172 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 809,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 290,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 561,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BofI Holding by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOFI shares. BidaskClub cut BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) opened at 26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.39. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

