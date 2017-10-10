AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (APFH) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media coverage about AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0565277234536 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ APFH) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,381 shares. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Company Profile

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders.

