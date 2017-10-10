Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Reduced by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron LP lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 151.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.16.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $3,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,359 shares of company stock worth $7,868,382. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

