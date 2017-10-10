Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Addus HomeCare Corporation worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Corporation in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Corporation in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Corporation in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 34.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) opened at 34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.75.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare Corporation had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home. The Company’s personal care services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping and transportation services and other activities of daily living.

