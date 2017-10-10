Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) traded down 2.77% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 522,880 shares. The stock’s market cap is $722.67 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post ($3.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff purchased 108,601 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $2,499,995.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 171.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 98.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

