Absolute Software (ALSWF) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) traded up 3.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,050 shares. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm’s market cap is $256.85 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million.
Absolute Software Company Profile
