Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,574,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $364,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,528,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $289,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,170 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-bought-by-stonebridge-capital-management-inc.html.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 54.66 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

In other news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $233,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,278.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $98,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.