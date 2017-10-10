ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ABAXIS were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ABAXIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ABAXIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ABAXIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ABAXIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in ABAXIS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABAXIS Inc. alerts:

ABAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of ABAXIS in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABAXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of ABAXIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ABAXIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ ABAX) opened at 45.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. ABAXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.82.

ABAXIS (NASDAQ:ABAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). ABAXIS had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ABAXIS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABAXIS, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ABAXIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ABAXIS, Inc. (ABAX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/abaxis-inc-abax-shares-sold-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

ABAXIS Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX).

Receive News & Ratings for ABAXIS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABAXIS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.