$95.48 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $95.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.42 million to $99.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $106.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $95.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.14 million to $391.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $391.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $411.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

In related news, CEO T Wilson Eglin sold 24,170 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $237,107.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8,779.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,979,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619,409 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $17,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,695,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,191 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 892,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,302,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,902,000 after acquiring an additional 472,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/95-48-million-in-sales-expected-for-lexington-realty-trust-lxp-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.