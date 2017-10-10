7,804 Shares in Equity Residential (EQR) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 343,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. BidaskClub raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS AG cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $29,023.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $5,107,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,599. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 66.44 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $612.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.58%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

