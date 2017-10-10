6,129 Shares in Invesco PLC (IVZ) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco PLC (NYSE IVZ) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 723,630 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.80. Invesco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Invesco PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Invesco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $41.00 price target on Invesco PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Invesco PLC in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

