59,700 Shares in Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) Purchased by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,801,407,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 41.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,769,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,699,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,538,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Home Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invitation Home in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) opened at 22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The stock’s market cap is $6.98 billion. Invitation Home Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “59,700 Shares in Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) Purchased by Numeric Investors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/59700-shares-in-invitation-home-inc-invh-purchased-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.