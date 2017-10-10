54,300 Shares in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) opened at 51.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

