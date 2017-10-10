$422.81 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $422.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. John Bean Technologies Corporation reported sales of $349.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corporation will report full-year sales of $422.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Megan J. Rattigan sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $270,798.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,103 shares of company stock worth $1,314,919. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) opened at 101.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $102.45.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

