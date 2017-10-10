4,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (MET) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,323.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,475,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,895,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475,603 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $183,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,364,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,246 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $82,954,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 667,281 shares. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.82 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “4,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (MET) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/4000-shares-in-metlife-inc-met-acquired-by-sather-financial-group-inc.html.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.