361 Capital LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Edison International (EIX)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Edison International by 79.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 552,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,314,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,430,000 after purchasing an additional 526,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2,416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,389,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/361-capital-llc-takes-2-07-million-position-in-edison-international-eix.html.

Shares of Edison International (EIX) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,899 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.22. Edison International has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.82%.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,715 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $18,098,546.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.