361 Capital LLC Purchases 9,264 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

361 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,782,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,937,000 after buying an additional 846,809 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,935,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,788,000 after buying an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Workday by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,288,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 219,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,322,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,263,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $117,209,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) traded down 0.14% on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 450,160 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company’s market capitalization is $22.58 billion. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $111.45.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 8,760 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $907,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 13,700 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $1,369,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,211 shares of company stock valued at $77,520,886 in the last three months. 37.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

