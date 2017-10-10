361 Capital LLC Invests $4.03 Million in First American Corporation (The) (FAF)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First American Corporation (The) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in First American Corporation (The) by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First American Corporation (The) by 46.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Corporation (The) by 352.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First American Corporation (The) by 78.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First American Corporation (The) by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Corporation (NYSE FAF) traded up 1.97% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 191,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First American Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. First American Corporation (The) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Corporation will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Corporation (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. First American Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

In other First American Corporation (The) news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $338,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First American Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About First American Corporation (The)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

