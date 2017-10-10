361 Capital LLC Increases Stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 43,109 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,679.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,020,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,030,889,000 after buying an additional 28,940,088 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,364,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,184,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,561,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,933,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,101,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 11,753,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $332,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.16.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,910 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Noble Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.27 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy Inc. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

