32,709 Shares in Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) opened at 52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Microsemi Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Microsemi Corporation had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Microsemi Corporation’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsemi Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 43% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dennis R. Leibel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $157,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,577.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $86,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $600,076 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

