3,107 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE IR) traded down 0.336% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.751. 54,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.778 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $220,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,253,581.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

