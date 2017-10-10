30,000 Shares in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 2,417.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 36,789 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

