25,453 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 48.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 59.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 59.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services Inc. alerts:

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $940,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,622.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,493,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,289,052.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “25,453 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/25453-shares-in-republic-services-inc-rsg-purchased-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) opened at 63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $67.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.