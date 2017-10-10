1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.93

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 19,134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

SRCE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1st Source Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on 1st Source Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1st Source Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get 1st Source Corporation alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. 1st Source Corporation had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/1st-source-corporation-srce-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-51-93.html.

1st Source Corporation Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.