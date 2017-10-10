17,001 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 530,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 57,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,169,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 339,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 459.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE SMFG) opened at 7.75 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities and Consumer Finance. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance and other services.

