$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Swift Transportation Company (KNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Swift Transportation.

Get Swift Transportation Company alerts:

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.88 million. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS AG lifted their target price on shares of Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) traded up 0.391% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.835. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,094 shares. Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.067 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

In other Swift Transportation news, Director G D. Madden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $113,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 10,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,353,000 after purchasing an additional 275,392 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Swift Transportation Company (KNX) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/1-31-billion-in-sales-expected-for-swift-transportation-company-knx-this-quarter.html.

About Swift Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swift Transportation Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Transportation Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.