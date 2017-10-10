$0.75 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $137.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Essent Group (NYSE ESNT) traded up 0.71% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 286,476 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.14. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

In other news, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $77,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,024.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,207 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $164,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $909,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

