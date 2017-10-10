$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. People’s Utah Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s Utah Bancorp.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. People’s Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ PUB) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. 16,805 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.04. People’s Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

In other People’s Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $54,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 45,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,219,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

