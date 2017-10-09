Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,571 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,410,156 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 357,661 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,344 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $29,663,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9,030.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,090 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,410,252 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) opened at 47.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.02. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

