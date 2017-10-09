Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,407,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,102,000 after purchasing an additional 337,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,690.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,788,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,119,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,278,000 after purchasing an additional 573,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,036,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,330 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE UNM) opened at 52.54 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. BidaskClub raised Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

