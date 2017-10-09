ZPR Investment Management Cuts Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

ZPR Investment Management lowered its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,724 shares during the quarter. PC Connection makes up approximately 2.1% of ZPR Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ZPR Investment Management owned about 0.19% of PC Connection worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 385,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,122 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $674,470.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,098.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 20,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) traded up 1.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares. The company has a market cap of $768.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $749.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.18 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments.

