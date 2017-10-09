Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Position Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 25,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,823,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 62,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 705.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $428,413.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,407 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. FIG Partners boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. 33,419 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Zions Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.34 million. Zions Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $465.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

