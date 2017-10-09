Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Stake Decreased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 28.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.01. 396,325 shares of the company were exchanged. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 9.12%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

