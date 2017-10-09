Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on Z. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 42.12 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.81 billion. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,024,352.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 20,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $824,865.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,525.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,282 shares of company stock worth $12,100,366. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zillow Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

