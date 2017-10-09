Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zeltiq Aesthetics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5549156839811 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) remained flat at $56.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians.

