Headlines about ZBB Energy (NYSE:ZBB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZBB Energy earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 46.7854754846165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ZBB Energy (ZBB) remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Monday. ZBB Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/zbb-energy-zbb-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About ZBB Energy

ZBB Energy Corporation (ZBB) is a developer and manufacturer of distributed energy storage solutions based upon the Company’s zinc bromide rechargeable electrical energy storage technology and proprietary power electronics systems. The Company provides electrical power management platforms targeted at the growing global need for distributed renewable energy, energy efficiency, power quality, and grid modernization.

Receive News & Ratings for ZBB Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZBB Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.