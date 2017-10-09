Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $69.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MGP Ingredients an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MGP Ingredients Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/zacks-mgp-ingredients-inc-mgpi-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) traded up 1.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.23. 82,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $53,518.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.