Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VASCO Data Security International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses. Its solutions secure access to data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications. It offers VACMAN Controller, a host system software authentication platform that combines various technologies in one platform; IDENTIKEY Authentication Server that adds server functionality to the VACMAN core authentication platform; eSignLive electronic signature and document management solution; and IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, a risk analysis solution that provides an approach to fraud prevention. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VDSI. ValuEngine upgraded VASCO Data Security International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut VASCO Data Security International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VASCO Data Security International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VASCO Data Security International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) opened at 12.35 on Thursday. VASCO Data Security International has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.49 million, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.40.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VASCO Data Security International had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. VASCO Data Security International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO T Kendall Hunt sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $103,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,597,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,738,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $3,130,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDSI. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,306,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

