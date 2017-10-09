Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shiseido Co. LTD. (SSDOY) to “Buy”

Shiseido Co. LTD. (NASDAQ:SSDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Shiseido Co. LTD. (NASDAQ:SSDOY) opened at 39.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.62. Shiseido Co. LTD. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Shiseido Co. LTD. Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs.

