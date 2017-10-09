Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Hold

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s second-quarter results topped earnings, but missed revenue estimates. The company has a strong pipeline, primarily focusing on therapeutic proteins within insulin, GLP-1, blood clotting factors and human growth hormone. The company has a strong presence in the Diabetes care market with a global value market share of 27%. The segment is driven by strong performance of drugs like Victoza, Tresiba, Saxenda and Xultophy among others. Novo Nordisk’s stock movement has outperformed the industry. However, we believe continued growth from Victoza and Tresiba as well as higher contributions from Saxenda and Xultophy will be partly offset by the impact of lower realized prices in the U.S., loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy, intensifying competition within the diabetes and biopharmaceuticals markets and macroeconomic conditions in many markets under International Operations.”

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,193 shares. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

