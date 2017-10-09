Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) to Hold

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PES. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) opened at 2.40 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $185.70 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 72.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PES. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 230.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

