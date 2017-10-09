Zacks: Brokerages Expect BroadSoft, Inc. (BSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) will announce sales of $87.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BroadSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $89.83 million. BroadSoft reported sales of $84.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BroadSoft will report full-year sales of $87.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.75 million to $384.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $431.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $411.93 million to $452.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BroadSoft.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. BroadSoft had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BroadSoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BroadSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

BroadSoft (BSFT) opened at 54.45 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $1.69 billion. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

In other BroadSoft news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $229,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $640,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,688 shares of company stock worth $1,458,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BroadSoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BroadSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of BroadSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BroadSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

