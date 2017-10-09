Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $268.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.50 million. Webster Financial Corporation reported sales of $246.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial Corporation.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Webster Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of Webster Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) opened at 53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $57.50.
Webster Financial Corporation Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.
