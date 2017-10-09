Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1,913.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 732.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 659,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,736,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,408,000 after acquiring an additional 276,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE LPT) traded down 0.22% on Monday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 351,848 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.88. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $43.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Liberty Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

